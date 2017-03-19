Gwinnett County 1 HRS Ago Third suspect identified in murder of Gwinnett teen
Police said 17-year-old Joshua Donnell Cook, 18-year-old Corey Leemarce Bryant and 17-year-old Terrance Thornton have been charged with murder and armed robbery in the death of 19-year-old Jacquorrius Madison. The teen was killed March 11 during a fight on Grove Street in Loganville, which neighbors say is normally a quiet and safe area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|9 hr
|DoravilleDreaming
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar 10
|31 Genders
|14
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar 8
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar 5
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Mar 5
|Marti
|1
|Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov...
|Feb 28
|Marti
|1
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|UNND
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC