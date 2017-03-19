Gwinnett County 1 HRS Ago Third suspect identified in murder of Gwinnett teen

Police said 17-year-old Joshua Donnell Cook, 18-year-old Corey Leemarce Bryant and 17-year-old Terrance Thornton have been charged with murder and armed robbery in the death of 19-year-old Jacquorrius Madison. The teen was killed March 11 during a fight on Grove Street in Loganville, which neighbors say is normally a quiet and safe area.

