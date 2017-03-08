Gwinnett County 1 HRS Ago Members of Black Caucus join call for Gwinnett commissioner's resignation
Gwinnett Commissioner Tommy Hunter has faced protests after he called Atlanta Rep. John Lewis a racist pig in a Facebook post. Seven members of the 60 member Black Caucus attended the Thursday event asking Hunter to "look deep within his soul," and "do what needs to be done."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|2 hr
|31 Genders
|14
|A Day Without White Women
|Wed
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar 5
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Mar 5
|Marti
|1
|Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov...
|Feb 28
|Marti
|1
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|UNND
|13
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|145
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC