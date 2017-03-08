Gwinnett County 1 HRS Ago Members of Black Caucus join call for Gwinnett commissioner's resignation

Gwinnett County 1 HRS Ago Members of ...

Gwinnett Commissioner Tommy Hunter has faced protests after he called Atlanta Rep. John Lewis a racist pig in a Facebook post. Seven members of the 60 member Black Caucus attended the Thursday event asking Hunter to "look deep within his soul," and "do what needs to be done."

