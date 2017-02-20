Gripping Technologies Take Center Stage

RRMG customizable synthetic grippers from Rohm adapt to and envelop workpiece geometries, whether round or prismatic in shape and are ideal end-of-arm tooling on robots used for strong, yet delicate handling of complex and/or fragile parts. Booth 2053: Synthetic and free forming RRMG customizable synthetic grippers from Rohm adapt to and envelop workpiece geometries, whether round or prismatic in shape.

