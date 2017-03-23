Grandmother charged after toddler hit, killed by vehicle
Gwinnett County police said Wednesday they've arrested 44-year-old Gilma J. Ordonez-Guevara of Lawrenceville on charges including vehicular homicide, hit and run, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and no license. Online jail records show she is also under an immigration hold.
