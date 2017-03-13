Graduation dates, times set for Forsy...

Graduation dates, times set for Forsyth County Class of 2018

As has been seen in the past few years, Forsyth Central High will kick off the ceremonies on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Cumming Fairgrounds. The rest of the county's high schools are too large to be hosted under the covered arena at the fairgrounds, so their graduations will all be held at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth.

