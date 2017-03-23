Georgia Baptist Mission Board looks f...

Georgia Baptist Mission Board looks for pastors to minister to legislators

Executive Director J. Robert White of the Duluth, Ga.-based organization sent an email this week with the subject line "Public Affairs Pastors Training in South Georgia." "What we are trying to do is help our pastors, and in turn help our congregations, understand how the legislative process works," White said on Friday when asked about the email and the two-day training scheduled for mid-May at Northside Baptist Church in Tifton.

