Geith to display couplers and crushers at ConExpo
Geith , a designer and manufacturer of excavator attachments with North American headquarters in Suwanee, Georgia, will display a new crusher feature and a wide range of couplers at this year's ConExpo in Las Vegas, March 7 to 11, inside booth #C30030. The featured coupler options include Geith's manual quick coupler, tilting coupler and hydraulic quick coupler.
