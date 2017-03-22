GA: Gwinnett Will Spend $767K to Expl...

GA: Gwinnett Will Spend $767K to Explore its Transit Future

March 21--Gwinnett officials voted Tuesday to spend more $767,000 to explore the future of transit in the county. The Board of Commissioners awarded a contract to Kimley-Horn and Associates to complete the county's comprehensive transit development plan, which Chairman Charlotte Nash formally announced at her state of the county address last month.

