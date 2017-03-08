Four dogs mistakenly killed at 2 metr...

Four dogs mistakenly killed at 2 metro shelters

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

The son of Southern Nights Mattress owner poses with two of the family pets mistakenly killed by Fulton County Animal Services Two new guard dogs prepare for double duty -- guarding the property and serving as family pets for the Southern Nights Mattress Ricki is the 18-month old lab mix killed because of confusion over when a judge's order expired that was blocking her euthanasia. Southern Nights Mattress owner John Ahmadinia shows FOX 5 I-Team reporter Randy Travis where his three dogs regularly patrolled his property after hours Two metro animal shelters mistakenly killed dogs in their care, one of them in direct violation of a judge's order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... 14 hr 31 Genders 14
A Day Without White Women Mar 8 Dora The Explorer 1
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... Mar 5 Diggity Dog 2
News Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign... Mar 5 Marti 1
News Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov... Feb 28 Marti 1
News Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08) Jan '17 UNND 13
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Marti 145
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,460,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC