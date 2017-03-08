Four dogs mistakenly killed at 2 metro shelters

The son of Southern Nights Mattress owner poses with two of the family pets mistakenly killed by Fulton County Animal Services Two new guard dogs prepare for double duty -- guarding the property and serving as family pets for the Southern Nights Mattress Ricki is the 18-month old lab mix killed because of confusion over when a judge's order expired that was blocking her euthanasia. Southern Nights Mattress owner John Ahmadinia shows FOX 5 I-Team reporter Randy Travis where his three dogs regularly patrolled his property after hours Two metro animal shelters mistakenly killed dogs in their care, one of them in direct violation of a judge's order.

