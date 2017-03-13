Flowery Branch man accused of $9K tree removal scam
Andrew Mosley, 22, is wanted for 14 counts of theft by conversion, one of them being a felony-level charge, by Gwinnett County Police. Investigators began with the case Dec. 1 on Mosley operating under the names B&M Tree Services, Mosley Tree Service and United Tree Service.
