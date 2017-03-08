Firefighters: Arsonist torches 2 vehi...

Firefighters: Arsonist torches 2 vehicles, riding mower

A Buford family is anxiously searching for answers after an arsonist set fire to a few of their cars and a riding lawnmower just outside their home. The Gwinnett County Fire Department said they hope to make an arrest in the case before the fire bug strikes again somewhere else.

