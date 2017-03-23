Fire forces evacuation at Gwinnett Pl...

Fire forces evacuation at Gwinnett Place Mall

Read more: WALB-TV Albany

A spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Fire Department says there was a smoldering fire in a shoe repair machine inside the Heel Quick store on the second floor of the mall. The fire was contained to just the Heel Quick store, but officials say the entire mall was evacuated because of smoke.

