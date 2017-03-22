Family's pet illegally euthanized

Family's pet illegally euthanized

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Animal advocates flooded the courtroom Tuesday after the director of the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter, Curt Farrell, told the court he ordered two employees to euthanize a dog that the court ordered be spared.

