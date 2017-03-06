Eugenia Banks Bonner Strickland
Eugenia Banks Bonner Strickland of Newnan, Georgia, died peacefully March 1, 2017, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Carrollton, Georgia, after a brief illness. Born March 20, 1926, to the late Myrtie Payton Banks and Earl Caldwell Banks, Mrs. Strickland grew up in Sargent, Georgia, and, after marrying Rodric Bonner, lived briefly in Carrollton before moving to Newnan where she spent most of her adult life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|10 hr
|lol
|10
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|22 hr
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Sun
|Marti
|1
|Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov...
|Feb 28
|Marti
|1
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|UNND
|13
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|145
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC