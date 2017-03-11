Drunken driver asks to walk home
David Vickery, 28, of Lawrenceville, was arrested for drunken driving early Friday by an Athens-Clarke County police officer who saw Vickery drive his car over a curb when turning from South Lumpkin Street onto Carlton Terrace, and also saw the car swerving as he followed it, according to a police report. The report also notes that the officer saw that the car's rear-view mirror had been broken off, and there was fresh damage to the driver's side of the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar 10
|31 Genders
|14
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar 8
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar 5
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Mar 5
|Marti
|1
|Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov...
|Feb 28
|Marti
|1
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|UNND
|13
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|145
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC