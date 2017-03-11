Drunken driver asks to walk home

David Vickery, 28, of Lawrenceville, was arrested for drunken driving early Friday by an Athens-Clarke County police officer who saw Vickery drive his car over a curb when turning from South Lumpkin Street onto Carlton Terrace, and also saw the car swerving as he followed it, according to a police report. The report also notes that the officer saw that the car's rear-view mirror had been broken off, and there was fresh damage to the driver's side of the vehicle.

