Doughnut shop sued over man's fatal allergic reaction

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Brandon Sun

A Georgia man is suing a Louisiana doughnut shop over claims that his father died of an allergic reaction after eating an apple fritter. The son's attorneys on Thursday filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dynasty Donuts LLC, a Lafayette company doing business as Rickey Meche's Donut King.

