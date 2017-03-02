Diner injured at Waffle House?
Waffle House is more than willing to appease diners' desires for smothered hash browns, but they're not about to cave to one former litigious customer. The restaurant chain recently responded to a pending lawsuit filed by Larry Graham, a patron who claims his hearing was damaged after an "explosion" of dishware erupted from the kitchen of a Waffle House in Roswell, Ga., reports The Atlanta Journal Constitution .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|5 hr
|Sasha
|6
|Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov...
|Feb 28
|Marti
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Feb 17
|Marti
|1
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|UNND
|13
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|145
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|3
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC