DeKalb County 1 HRS Ago Police search for driver in deadly road rage shooting on highway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking for your help to find the car and people involved in a deadly road rage incident on Highway 78. "It began, we believe, as a road rage incident," said Major Stephen Fore with Dekalb Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar 23
|twomucht
|1
|Researchers: Travel ban could worsen doctor sho...
|Mar 22
|Trump is the man
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar 18
|Georgia Black Cra...
|3
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar 10
|31 Genders
|9
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar 8
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar 5
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Mar 5
|Marti
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC