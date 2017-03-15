Commissioners want change in panel interview process

Athens-Clarke County's mayor and commission appear headed toward saving themselves some work when it comes to making appointments to the dozens of boards, authorities and commissions that work with and for the local government. During a Tuesday discussion of an audit regarding the county's relationship with the 34 boards, authorities and commissions to which the mayor and commission make appointments - which do everything from making recommendations on zoning issues to overseeing Athens-Ben Epps Airport, The Classic Center and the Bear Creek Reservoir, to advising the county on public art and aesthetics - commissioners gave serious consideration to streamlining the often onerous process of making appointments to those groups.

