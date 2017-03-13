Cobb student places 2nd in spelling bee
Jahnvi, 13, and Tritt Elementary School fifth-grader Sophie Fang competed against 18 other Georgia students Friday in the Georgia Association of Educators' State Spelling Bee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|9 hr
|Georgia Black Cra...
|3
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar 10
|31 Genders
|9
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar 8
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar 5
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Mar 5
|Marti
|1
|Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov...
|Feb 28
|Marti
|1
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|UNND
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC