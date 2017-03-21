Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill's ...

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill's POST certification placed on probation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will have to undergo additional training as a result of the two-year probation of his Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training certification. The POST Probable Cause Committee was assigned to look into Hill's arrest from a May 2015 incident involving the accidental shooting of a women inside a model home in Gwinnett County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar 18 Georgia Black Cra... 3
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar 10 31 Genders 9
A Day Without White Women Mar 8 Dora The Explorer 1
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... Mar 5 Diggity Dog 2
News Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign... Mar 5 Marti 1
News Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov... Feb 28 Marti 1
News Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08) Jan '17 UNND 13
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,732 • Total comments across all topics: 279,726,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC