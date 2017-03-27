Buford looks for assist from Hall County to pay for new school

Funding for a new $70 million high school in Buford should get an assist from Hall County, the city's long-time political leader said Tuesday. Phillip Beard, Buford Commission chairman for more than 40 years, said he expects the city to use its share from Hall County's education special purpose local option sales tax revenues to help retire a recently approved $20 million bond issue to help pay for the new high school.

