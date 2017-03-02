Athens man arrested for probation violation in Lawrenceville
Prince Kendrick Daniels, 3o, of East Broad Street was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police stopped his car on the Athens Perimeter because Daniels had an arrest warrant on file in Gwinnett County, Athens-Clarke County police said.
