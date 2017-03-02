Athens man arrested for probation vio...

Athens man arrested for probation violation in Lawrenceville

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Prince Kendrick Daniels, 3o, of East Broad Street was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police stopped his car on the Athens Perimeter because Daniels had an arrest warrant on file in Gwinnett County, Athens-Clarke County police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... 38 min Sasha 6
News Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov... Feb 28 Marti 1
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... Feb 17 Marti 1
News Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08) Jan '17 UNND 13
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Marti 145
Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Jan '17 Marti 3
News Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine... Jan '17 Marti 1
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,229 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC