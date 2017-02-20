Ascent acquires Huntsville Marriott, ...

Ascent acquires Huntsville Marriott, will invest in $10 million remodel

12 min ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Huntsville Marriott on 5 Tranquility Base was recently acquired by Ascent Hospitality of Buford, Ga., the company announced last week. Ascent said it will spend $10 million remodeling the property's guest and meeting rooms, public spaces, and pool and lobby areas.

