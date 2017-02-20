Ascent acquires Huntsville Marriott, will invest in $10 million remodel
The Huntsville Marriott on 5 Tranquility Base was recently acquired by Ascent Hospitality of Buford, Ga., the company announced last week. Ascent said it will spend $10 million remodeling the property's guest and meeting rooms, public spaces, and pool and lobby areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov...
|Tue
|Marti
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Feb 17
|Marti
|1
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan 29
|UNND
|13
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|145
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|3
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC