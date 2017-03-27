Apparent peeping Tom arrested

After reportedly videotaping a woman in a dressing room, Daniel Zakkam, 39 of Duluth, was arrested March 22 for eavesdropping and surveillance/ unlawful acts. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office was alerted March 8 after a victim said she saw the man taping her with his smartphone from an adjacent dressing room at the Khol's on Peachtree Parkway.

