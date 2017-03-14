19-year-old fatally shot in Loganville
Gwinnett police announced the arrest of a Stone Mountain teenager and said they're looking for two more people in connection with the shooting death of a man in a Loganville neighborhood. A 911 caller told authorities that a group of teens had been fighting in the area.
