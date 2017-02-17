Yankees' Clint Frazier talks about tr...

Yankees' Clint Frazier talks about trimming his beloved red hair

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

Other than the special people in this life, Yankees super prospect Clint Frazier's list of things that he loves probably starts with hitting baseballs and his red hair. The right-handed-htting outfielder from Loganville, Ga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... 16 hr Marti 1
News Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08) Jan 29 UNND 13
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 27 Marti 145
Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Jan 18 Marti 3
News Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine... Jan 18 Marti 1
News Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte... Jan 18 Marti 1
News Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 Former Gwinnett T... 61
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,962,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC