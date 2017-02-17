Yankees' Clint Frazier talks about trimming his beloved red hair
Other than the special people in this life, Yankees super prospect Clint Frazier's list of things that he loves probably starts with hitting baseballs and his red hair. The right-handed-htting outfielder from Loganville, Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|16 hr
|Marti
|1
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan 29
|UNND
|13
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|3
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC