Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Rad Source Technologies

Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Rad Source Technologies, Inc. to Weihai Weigao Equity Investment Management Company Limited. Rad Source Technologies is a Suwanee, Georgia-based designer and manufacturer of X-ray irradiation systems used in a broad range of applications such as blood irradiation, small animal research and insect control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.