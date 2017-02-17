Victims of Barrow plane crash identified
The two people who died in a Thursday afternoon airplane crash in Barrow County were identified as Shannon Ewing of Dacula in nearby Gwinnett County and his adult nephew, Henry Ewing of middle Georgia's Jones County, according to information from the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. The ages of the men were not available, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Fri
|Marti
|1
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan 29
|UNND
|13
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|3
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|1
|Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|1
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC