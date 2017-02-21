Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits for the prom and college interviews
Nichole Brown started a program called "Suits With a Purpose" in 2016 to help buy graduating high school seniors suits for the prom, graduation and interviews for college. Brown initiated the program because, last year, she saw little assistance in helping young men properly prepare for the prom and college from a grooming and clothing standpoint.
