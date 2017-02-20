Spout Springs Road in Gwinnett under consideration as possible road project

Vehicles drive along Spout Springs Road over Interstate 85 Wednesday in Buford. In tandem with Spout Springs widening on the Hall side, the Georgia Department of Transportation plans to replace the Spout Springs bridge over Interstate 85. The planned widening of Spout Springs Road in South Hall doesn't necessarily mean a permanent bottleneck for Hall motorists continuing to travel on the road's two-lane Gwinnett portion.

