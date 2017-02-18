Senior Controls & Design Engineer

Senior Controls & Design Engineer

Opening available for a Senior Controls & Design Engineer to develop new concepts and designs to solve challenging R&D projects including developing control solutions for diverse devices, machines and applications that incorporate various control strategies utilizing LabVIEW, and Visual Basic. Applicant must posses a PhD in Material Sciences & Engineering and two years experience in the job offered.

