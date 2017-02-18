Sean Kingston beaten during altercati...

Sean Kingston beaten during altercation in Las Vegas

Read more: Daily Mail

The 27-year-old rapper was involved in an altercation at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, according to an article by TMZ . The Jamaican-American rapper and the three members of hip hop group Migos got into an argument over Soulja Boy, according to law enforcement sources.

