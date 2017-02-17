Northlanders Torn Over April-like Tem...

Northlanders Torn Over April-like Temperatures in February

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WDIO

The record warmth across the Northland is a welcome invitation for those that are impatiently waiting for Spring, but the warmer temperatures are also creating headaches for those preparing for a pair of annual winter events. The Book Across the Bay is an annual cross country ski race that allows skiers to trek across the Chequamegon Bay from Ashland to Washburn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... Fri Marti 1
News Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08) Jan 29 UNND 13
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 27 Marti 145
Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Jan '17 Marti 3
News Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine... Jan '17 Marti 1
News Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte... Jan '17 Marti 1
News Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 Former Gwinnett T... 61
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,767 • Total comments across all topics: 278,979,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC