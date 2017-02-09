Northeast Georgia first to get DOT motorist assistance program
Motorists on Interstate 85 in northeast Georgia will be the first to see the new Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance Program in action. The program, implemented by the Georgia Department of Transportation under a contract with engineering and management firm AECOM, will put specially equipped pickup trucks on the road with personnel who will help keep traffic flowing smoothly during traffic incidents and will also address roadway maintenance issues.
