Marine veteran faces toughest life battle
"When you go through Marine Corps boot camp or any type of training in the military, you're trained to be prepared for something big," she said. What Martinez didn't realize was how much she would need to rely on her mental toughness, not on the battlefield but in civilian life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan 29
|UNND
|13
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|3
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
|Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC