Marine veteran battles flesh-eating b...

Marine veteran battles flesh-eating bacteria: 'It was life over limb'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

"When you go through Marine Corps boot camp or any type of training in the military, you're trained to be prepared for something big," she said. What Cindy didn't realize was how much she would need to rely on her mental toughness, not on the battlefield but in civilian life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08) Jan 29 UNND 13
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 27 Marti 145
Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Jan 18 Marti 3
News Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine... Jan 18 Marti 1
News Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte... Jan 18 Marti 1
News Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 Former Gwinnett T... 61
Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,835 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC