Kiwanis group hosts Valentine's dances Friday, Saturday

Fathers and daughters can make memories once again Friday and Saturday at the Buford Community Center and Theater as the Kiwanis Club of North Gwinnett hosts the ninth annual Father Daughter Dance. The club will host three dances: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3; and 6-8 p.m. and 9-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. All three dances will be at 2200 Buford Highway in Buford.

