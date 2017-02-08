JPMorgan Accused of Nickel-and-Diming Jurors on Debit Cards

In a handful of jurisdictions, the biggest U.S. bank by assets has taken over administration of the juror-compensation system, issuing debit cards instead of the age-old system of paper checks. In addition to the juror pay, the cards also come loaded with fees -- for balance inquiries, for inactivity, for using non-Chase ATMs, for charges with insufficient funds and for cash or check issuance.

