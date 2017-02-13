Jackknifed semi temporarily closes State Route 117
The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Azem Pasic, 51, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was driving a 2008 Volvo semi southbound on 117 near County Road 36 when he lost control on the slick roadway. The semi jackknifed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan 29
|UNND
|13
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|3
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
|Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC