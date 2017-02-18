Gwinnett Co. commissioner slips out of meeting before public comment
Some Gwinnett County residents are making sure Commissioner Tommy Hunter knows exactly how they feel about him. At Tuesday's commissioners meeting, dozens of people once again protested Hunter's comments about Congressman John Lewis.
