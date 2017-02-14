Gardener 'on the run after having sex with a client's dog' has been found
A gardener who 'went on the run' after he was allegedly caught having sex with his client's dog has handed himself in. Cruz Barrera Lugo, 61, is said to have stopped having sex with the pet when the homeowners arrived and he realised he had been spotted.
