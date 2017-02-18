GA: Gwinnett Transit Study to Explore County's 'High Capacity' Options
Feb. 21--Gwinnett County's transit development plan is about to get up-and-running and will explore a plethora of possibilities for Georgia's second most populous county -- including the feasibility of high capacity options like rail or bus rapid transit. Gwinnett Department of Transportation director Alan Chapman briefed the county's Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning about the transit plan, which board chair Charlotte Nash announced last week at her state of the county address.
