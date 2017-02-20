Family pleads for closure days after ...

Family pleads for closure days after fatal hit and run

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

Gwinnett County police are searching for the driver responsible for hitting 60-year-old Michael Polk Friday night as police said Polk was crossing over Peachtree Corners Circle. Family members now plead for closure in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov... 15 hr Marti 1
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mon ThomasA 3
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... Feb 17 Marti 1
News Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08) Jan 29 UNND 13
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Marti 145
Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Jan '17 Marti 3
News Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine... Jan '17 Marti 1
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC