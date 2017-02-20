Family pleads for closure days after fatal hit and run
Gwinnett County police are searching for the driver responsible for hitting 60-year-old Michael Polk Friday night as police said Polk was crossing over Peachtree Corners Circle. Family members now plead for closure in the case.
