Eric Church Holds His Own On Tour
Following YESTERDAY's ACM AWARDS nominations being unveiled , social media was abuzz with talk of names that did not make the cut in the Entertainer Of The Year category, including GARTH BROOKS , KENNY CHESNEY , and ERIC CHURCH . While the nominations are official, and the five current nominees are very deserving, ALL ACCESS was on-location in DULUTH, GA last NIGHT to see CHURCH's "HOLDIN' MY OWN TOUR" first-hand and witness the case he is building for future Entertainer Of The Year nominations and wins.
