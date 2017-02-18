Cumberland men drop season openerWomen fall in season opener on road Today at

Top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett swept the doubles and Kevin Konfederak and Gilad Berman won singles matches in straight sets in a 5-0 victory over 20th-ranked Cumberland in men's tennis action Friday . Cumberland plays Mid-South Conference foe the University of the Cumberlands on Saturday at 1 p.m. Central Time to conclude action in the Grizzly Invitational.

