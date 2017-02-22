Commissioners Approve Replacement of ...

Commissioners Approve Replacement of Harbins Road Bridge Over Jackson Creek

Story contact: Alan Chapman, Director Department of Transportation 770.822.7417 [email protected] COMMISSIONERS APPROVE REPLACEMENT OF HARBINS ROAD BRIDGE OVER JACKSON CREEK Gwinnett County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $2.9 million contract to replace the Harbins Road bridge over Jackson Creek in Lilburn. District 2 Commissioner Lynette Howard said, "This project not only addresses flooding concerns, but also fills in the sidewalks along Harbins Road."

