Clayton County officer charged with false imprisonment, cruelty to children
A Clayton County police officer has been arrested and charged in connection to a family violence-related incident, according to the department. Police say Officer Donnail Demens was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and third degree cruelty to children in relation to an incident that occurred in Suwanee, which is in Gwinnett County.
