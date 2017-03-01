Calls for Gwinnett County commissione...

Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resignation continue

For more than a month, Gwinnett County residents have attended Board of Commission meetings to demand Commissioner Tommy Hunter resign, and Tuesday night's meeting was no different. Signs read "Not in our County" and "We will not be silenced, Commissioner Hunter must go."

