Buford man's body pulled from Lake Lanier on Wednesday night
Simon Joseph Peters, 37, was reported missing by his family when he didn't return home Wednesday morning after fishing Tuesday night near Lazy Days Marina off Lanier Islands Parkway, the Hall County Sheriff's Office reported. His vehicle was found near the marina and personal items were found on a dock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan 29
|UNND
|13
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|3
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
|Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC